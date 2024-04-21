Volunteer work was done at the Los Osos Community Park ahead of Earth Day

Volunteers took part in an Earth Day event geared towards beautifying the Los Osos Community Park.

Although Earth Day is this coming Monday, Celebrate Los Osos invited volunteers from the community Saturday morning to help County Parks staff pull weeds and spread mulch along with other basic maintenance work.

“Digging in and helping out. This county is beautiful, and our County Parks system is wonderful as well. We enjoy being part of it and helping the community,” said Jamie Wallace, volunteer.

“We’re able to get out and get our hands dirty,” said Pandora Nash-Karner, Celebrate Los Osos president.

Pandora Nash-Karner is the president of Celebrate Los Osos and also a SLO County Parks commissioner. She along with the volunteers and County Parks staff spent the Saturday morning hours working to maintain the park.

“We’re going to do whatever it is that county can’t get to. Eventually they would be able to get to these things but it’s not high on their list because they only have so much money in their budget,” Nash-Karner said.

Jamie Wallace has been a resident of Los Osos for the past 25 years. He says it’s important to maintain the park for both the community and visitors.

“I’m with Visit Los Osos so I also care about the visitors that come to the community and when it looks nice, everyone wants to play here too,” Wallace said.

Pandora says there have been talks of having events like these more often throughout the year. “People love to come out to this park and the idea that we can do something simple a couple of times a year that helps this park, that helps the county maintain this park,” Nash-Karner said.

Pandora says although this event is not a large-scale project, it’s the effort that matters. “It’s not fixing climate change, it’s not fixing rising seas, but it’s doing something in our own community that can make a difference,” Nash-Karner said.