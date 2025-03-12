How local businesses and PG&E are preparing for the upcoming storm

Local businesses are preparing for the next round of rain.

“It can affect me and my business,” said Paula Ceron.

Ceron owns Salon Ceron in Los Osos and says the storm could impact sales.

“I'm all electric here. I don’t use gas,” she said, adding that if there is a power outage, it could mean closing her salon, depending on how long the outage lasts.

“I can’t use my tools for blow drying or heat or do my pedicures, so I've had to close,” Ceron said.

Ray Rodriguez, the assistant manager at Miner’s Hardware in San Luis Obispo, says most people prepare for storms as they happen.

“People will tend to buy roof patching, tarp, rain gear like boots and ponchos, sandbags, extra batteries for the flashlights, and sometimes generators,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says they have sandbags ready to go, so all you have to do is drive up and load them into your car.

“Once it starts raining, then people will buy like 20 or 30 at a time. Once we run out of that, people will start purchasing sand,” Rodriguez said.

During any inclement weather, there is a potential for outages in our territory. We ensure that we have enough crews that are out there and ready to respond if any outages occur,” said Neil Herbert, PG&E spokesperson.

He recommends you charge your devices and have a cooler and ice handy to safely store refrigerated food in case of an outage and to also be prepared for any possible strong winds.

“If you have outdoor furniture that can be loose, secure that because that can blow into PG&E equipment and possibly cause an outage that way too,” Herbert said.

Ceron says she does like that PG&E sends out power outage notifications.

“Even on a Monday when I’m at home it will say the power is out at this location,” Ceron said.