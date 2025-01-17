Hundreds expected to flock to Morro Bay Bird Festival over the next five days

The Morro Bay Bird Festival began in 1996 and has officially kicked off for 2025.

Arthur Mitchell came from Michigan to attend his first Morro Bay Bird Festival.

“Particularly for this bird festival, which I know people in Ann Arbor know about and talk about, I'm delighted to be here,” Mitchell said.

More than 800 people are registered for the festival’s nearly 260 events over the next five days.

Within just the first hour of a bird-watching trip Thursday morning at Montana de Oro, several birds were spotted.

“I’ve seen all kinds of birds. I come from a very flat part of the country and to see the ocean and mountains is just incredible,” Mitchell said.

Mike Bush lives in Los Osos and has been an avid birder for 15 years. He’s one of the festival’s 140 field trip leaders.

“It’s about how they fit into nature and how our actions have an impact on bird life,” Bush said.

He led a group of around a dozen people along the Bluff Trail at Montana de Oro.

“It’s a real varied habitat here in about 8,000 acres. It’s so peaceful out here and it's right slap next to town,” Bush said.

He says you don’t have to be an experienced birder to take part in the events.

“Here at the festival, we really try to reach out to a broad section for things like sketching and birding with children,” Bush said.

For local hotels, the festival is a boost. They’re seeing more occupancy this weekend with people coming from all over.

“From everywhere in beautiful California into beautiful Morro Bay, and they come from everywhere, including different parts of the world,” said Jhan Napoli, Bayfront Inn owner.

The Morro Bay Bird Festival runs through Monday, and for more information on this event, click here.