Local arcade store becomes first Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament store in SLO CO.

One local arcade store has become the first official Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament store in San Luis Obispo County.

Boss Battles Arcade in Los Osos hosts a wide range of games for tournaments. KSBY stopped by and spoke to co-owners Christian Esparza and Valerie Watson.

"Recently we were approved by Konami to become a Yu-Gi-Oh! OTS store. What that means is we're allowed to hold official Yu-Gi-Oh! tournaments sanctioned here. It's something a little unique because it's the only one we have in the county," Esparza said.

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a popular children’s franchise. It’s based on a universe in which characters challenge one another to a strategy card game to gain honor, settle disputes, and protect their loved ones. The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise began with a manga series (similar to a series of American comic books) and expanded into a television series.

The arcade store is located at 1240 Los Osos Valley Road and is open Thursday through Sunday.

Those interested can find upcoming tournaments posted on their social media or can check their calendar on their website for future events.