Los Osos building under new ownership, new businesses moving in

New businesses are moving into a building along Second Street in Los Osos.

“We have a vision that every single space will give something back to the community in some sort of way. We want businesses that are open and thriving and allow people to come inside and interact somehow,” Alecia Teague said.

Teague moved to Los Osos after graduate school but left with her family in 2011.

“I left kicking and screaming. I love this place,” Teague said.

Now living in Atascadero, Teague and her husband purchased the five-unit building on 2nd Street in November. It’s located about a block away from High Street Deli and Nautical Bean near the bay.

“I just knew that Los Osos was the perfect place. It’s such an artsy community,” Teague said.

The Teagues own The Pottery, a build-your-own pottery shop.

“We started getting people coming up from Santa Maria and coming from Cambria. Everybody kept asking us to open another one down south and in the bay,” she said.

Located in the newly-purchased shopping center, the couple opened their third Central Coast location at the end of February.

“Our big word with The Pottery is community, so we love the idea of a communal space where people come together,” Teague said.

The Yoga Lab is set to open in one of the other four spaces by the end of the month.

Teague says discussions involving a local business taking over the corner spot are top secret. “It’s really going to be so cool for the community. I can’t wait until we finalize everything and everyone can find out about it,” Teague said.

Two smaller units are still available. “Over here we have a unit that is about half the size of The Pottery and this one is for lease, and we’re looking for the perfect business to go in there,” Teague said.

Susan Hedgecock comes to this part of town around five times a week.

“We’re in Baywood a lot. We love Beerwood, Nardonne’s, the Merrimaker so we’re really active here,” she said.

Hedgecock says she is hoping to see more activity in the area.

“Change is happening and these are some businesses that I think can really bring in the community,” she said.