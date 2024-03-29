Los Osos businesses see a boost as more new shops, restaurants move in

The tight-knit community of Los Osos is expanding.

"It's exciting and scary,” said Annie Flores, owner of Beerwood restaurant.

Born and raised in Los Osos, Flores has been working in the restaurant industry in Baywood for around 20 years and says the area was quiet back then.

“Like really quiet. There was a core group of people who would come out to the same places,” Flores said.

But things are different now.

“With all these other things happening, it's huge. There's no parking on most days for blocks,” Flores said.

With some new businesses going in, the Los Osos Chamber of Commerce's president says they welcome respectful change while making sure to honor the history of the Los Osos and Baywood Park business communities.

Mark Marren is the co-owner of Caliwala Bakery. He says he started working in the Baywood area in 2016 and says business was good at the time.

“Things were growing and getting busier but with the pandemic, things definitely slumped in town,” Marren said.

With new businesses that have opened up since then, he’s optimistic.

“We have the High Street Deli, the Nautical Bean and the Blue Heron space has been reopened as Mirazur. Hopefully, that's good and it brings more attraction for the businesses that have been here for a while,” Marren said.

