Los Osos gas station closes amid power outages, hardware store strives to remain open

With multiple winter storm warnings and watches throughout the state, many in the Los Osos area are seeing the effects.

Early Sunday morning more than 7,000 people were without power which lasted into late afternoon on Sunday.

Miners Hardware was one of the only stores in Los Osos that stayed open for people to grab storm resources.

“Barriers, waddles, sandbags as well as sub-pumps for any flooding,” Matthew Scnack, a worker at Miners Hardware in Los Osos said.

The store used their generator to stay open.

“If the power goes out, there won't be any emergency lights, so for safety we have our associates escort our customers to all their shopping needs with a flashlight,” Scnack said.

With the gas stations in the area losing power, Miners employee’s had to drive farther than expected to fill up their generator.

At one point on Sunday morning, the stores only had an hour left in their generator.

“We’re sending out people to other gas stations and calling around to see which one is open and available to run our power,” Scnack said.

One community member who stopped by the Chevron gas station says he was upset when he found the gas station closed.

"I don't have any gas," Torin Holt, a Los Osos resident said while trying to stay ahead of the storm and looking to fill up his tank.

"I thought there would be generators running and they'd have a gas station open," Holt said.

Another community member, Kevin O’Donnell says he was out trying to survey the damage the storm caused to some of his outdoor projects but needed gas first to get there.

"I went to buy diesel fuel and the power is out all around town so they don't even have power to pump fuel," O'Donnell said.

He says will be heading home for the rest of the evening.

"I guess I'm going to have to just suffer through it," O’Donnell said.

As of 3 p.m., Sunday, power was restored to PG&E customers in Los Osos.