Los Osos man arrested on child porn charges after extensive investigation

Police have arrested 28-year-old Los Osos resident David Hurley for felony possession and distribution of child pornography.

The arrest followed a complex investigation triggered by three separate Cybertips from major platforms like Facebook and Google, which reported over 600 files of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

San Luis Obispo Police Detectives served a search warrant at Hurley's Los Osos home on the 1000 block of Pismo Avenue, seizing electronic devices as evidence. Hurley faces multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of CSAM.

Police arrested Hurley on Wednesday, July 30th at his job in Los Osos.

Police say they do not believe there are any local victims, but authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.