Los Osos Middle among 600 schools nationally to be recognized as a 'School to Watch'

Los Osos Middle School was recently designated as a School to Watch on both the national and state levels, marking the third time it has received such recognition.

Schools to Watch is a national award that only 600 schools have achieved since the program began in the 1990s and Los Osos Middle School is on the list.

It’s a self-reflective process with the three main domains being academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, and social equity.

“This is an amazing school, amazing school of educators. Our teachers are second to none. We wouldn’t be getting this award if that wasn’t reflected in the visit from the Schools to Watch team,” said Karl Blum, Los Osos Middle School principal.

With around 30 teachers and 500 students, Blum says Schools to Watch allows their school to look inward and grow as a site.

Laguna Middle School and Atascadero Middle School were the other schools in San Luis Obispo County designated as Schools to Watch.