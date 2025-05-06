Los Osos water pipeline project still awaiting approval from Army Corps of Engineers

The Los Osos water pipeline has been in the works for the past four years. If funded, it would connect Los Osos to the state water project, providing the town with a new source of water.

The project has already been approved at the federal level, but for work to begin, the Army Corps of Engineers needs to approve the allocation of funds.

A recent report from the Los Osos Community Services District’s general manager states the CSD has reached out to the Corps several times since December for an update on the project but has never received a response.

On April 24, Congressman Salud Carbajal sent a letter to the Corps requesting the project be included in this year’s work plan and describing the project’s purpose, stating, “The funding would be used for design and construction of a pipeline to increase the water supply in Los Osos, California. The water would provide a supplemental source for the town of Los Osos, which has a population of 14,000 and is now 100 percent dependent on groundwater wells for drinking water.”

Once funding is clear, the CSD’s general manager says they’ll need to negotiate with the county for a share of state water from the project once the pipelines are built.