Man pronounced dead on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Los Osos

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place at around midnight in Los Osos.

Officers responded to a call in the 2300 block of Fresno Street regarding suspicious circumstances. A woman expressed concern for her safety because of a man living in the nearby area. Sheriff's officials say the 40-year-old Chowchilla resident was described as having a history of violent behavior, as well as possessing weapons.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight. When they made contact with the male subject, sheriff's officials say he pulled out a handgun. In response, deputies fired and the man was struck. Medics were called to the scene and provided aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to share updates as they become available.