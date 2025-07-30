New law aims to help prevent drinks from being drugged at certain venues

Assembly Bill 2375 went into effect July 1. This new law requires bars, clubs and other businesses with a type 48 liquor license to provide lids and drink testing kits upon request.

Type 48 licenses apply to venues that primarily serve alcohol.

"I do have a drink testing kit behind the bar, and a sign saying we have it," said Jennifer Dorn, the owner of Merrimaker in Los Osos.

The new law is intended to reduce the number of drinks being drugged.

"We are 100% backing everybody," said Dorn. "Everybody's safety, keep it fun, keep it safe, and just enjoy yourself here at Merrimaker."

A similar law went into effect back in January, requiring businesses to provide drink testing kits upon request — the big change now is providing lids.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says they are still working with businesses to get the updated signage and information.

The new law will remain in effect through January 2027 unless extended by the legislature.

These are all of the businesses with a type 48 liquor license in San Luis Obispo County.