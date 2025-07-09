New transportation sales tax could be in the works and you can weigh in

San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is looking into the possibility of a transportation sales tax for San Luis Obispo County.

Over recent years, SLOCOG has seen a decline in gas consumption due to electric vehicle sales.

“As more electric vehicles come online, that consumption will continue to go down. Gasoline consumption leads to gas tax, gas tax is how we fund and improve our transportation systems in the region,” said James Worthley, SLOCOG Deputy Director.

SLOCOG’s Deputy Director, James Worthley, says they are seeking public input online to find out what’s important to locals in terms of transportation. With that information, they’ll consider whether to create a half-cent sales tax ballot measure.

"The tax is a long way off. There are a lot of hurdles ahead of us. Right now, where we are, engaging with the public, trying to find out what the priorities are,” Worthley said.

SLOCOG tried to pass this tax back in 2016. “It received 66.3% support, which did not pass because in order for a SLOCOG tax to pass, it requires 2/3,” Worthley said.

They considered adding it to the election last year. “We considered it back in 2024 but then pulled back as the time just wasn’t right at that point either,” Worthley said.

Worthley says 25 counties in the state already have this tax. “Our neighbors in Santa Cruz, Monterey, and Santa Barbara have had it for eight years or more,” Worthley said.

Worthley says SLO County is missing out on the money this tax could bring via tourism.



“They don’t pay. We’re missing out on them. All the tourists that do come here and pay their sales tax at home, but not here for transportation,” Worthley said.

As far as what the transportation tax could look like.

“A half-cent sales tax in SLO County would increase our taxes by just that. It does not tax housing, utilities, groceries, prescriptions, or services.”

“As long as they agree not to increase it from that. I would agree to a half-cent increase,” said Donovan Crizer, Los Osos resident.

SLOCOG says the half-cent tax could create around $35 million each year for local transportation efforts.

If you would like to provide input to SLOCOG, click here.