'Prepare now': How CAL FIRE is getting ready for the next storm and what you can do to prepare

Storm preparations are underway in Los Osos. CAL FIRE officials say they received so many calls during the previous storm that they're preparing with extra staff for the next round of rain.

CAL FIRE spokesperson Toni Davis says during the last storm, the Los Osos CAL FIRE Station had a record-breaking 22 calls. They were overwhelmed, calling for assistance from crews at the Cayucos CAL FIRE Station.

“We’re providing that extra staffing to be able to respond to trees down and any power line issues that may occur. When you see a road closed sign and water running across the road, turn around don’t take the chance in ruining your vehicle or putting yourself in harm,” Davis said.

Los Osos resident Dave Mason says during the last storm, he saw quite a bit of rain in his area and now he is preparing for the next storm.

“We want to make sure that all of our drains, that everything is clear, make sure all of our gutters are clean, make sure drains are okay. Check with our neighbors to see if they have any problems because sometimes their problems could be your problems,” Mason said.

Los Osos Community Services District Manager Ron Munds says crews have recently gone out and cleaned the storm drains again and checked basins like the Cabrillo and Bayridge basins to ensure they are ready for more water.

“If you're prone to any type of flooding or increased water flows, please do something now. Get a sandbag or multiple sandbags and be prepared and of course, like the last storm, we had power outages. Make sure you're prepared for prolonged power outages,” Munds said.

“Be ready. We have time. Prepare now. Get ready. Have that emergency kit. In case your power goes out, have your flashlights, extra batteries, a radio that takes batteries,” Davis said.

The CSD provides free sand on a self-serve basis at the CSD Utilities Water Yard located on 8th Street and El Moro Avenue. Sandbags are available for purchase at the CSD office on 9th Street.