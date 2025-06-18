Recycled water projects in Los Osos

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is making strides in water conservation with two key projects in Los Osos aimed at replacing potable water with recycled water for irrigation.

In early June the Los Osos Community Park underwent a $166,000 conversion, now using recycled water for its irrigation needs, benefiting the Los Osos Groundwater Basin.

This project was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Monarch Grove Elementary School will begin its own recycled water conversion on June 23.

The $410,000 project, coordinated with the San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District and Golden State Water Company, will supply recycled water for irrigating its sports fields.

Construction is expected to last around 45 days.

Hartzell General Engineering Contractor from Cayucos is overseeing both projects.