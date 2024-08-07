Some Los Osos residents concerned over park space and potential entrance fees at Montaña de Oro

At a recent Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) meeting, the topic of park space and a potential entry kiosk at Montaña de Oro State Park was on the agenda — a possibility that has some residents concerned.

It’s been 15 years since the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of a kiosk on Pecho Valley Road that would require people to pay to enter the state park but not everyone is on board with the plan.

“I would not go as often as I do right now because it is such a free entry and access into the land that it feels like it would be a barrier to get in,” said Sara Espy, Los Osos resident.

With a new operating agreement between the county and State Parks up for renewal this month, the CSD and some people in the community are requesting the entrance fee, which would go to State Parks, be taken out of the agreement.

“Montaña de Oro is where people go to get to nature, to enjoy coastal access,” said Emily Miggins, Los Osos resident.

The recently approved Los Osos Community Plan states there should be three acres of park space for every 1,000 residents. With approximately 14,400 people living in the town that would equal about 42 acres of park space; however, there are currently only 6.2 acres of space at one park.

“The community park is wonderful but it’s the only green space we have for everything, for everyone and we need more,” Miggins said.

Los Osos Community Services District General Manager Ron Munds says many residents use Montaña de Oro State Park like a community park because of the lack of recreational spaces in town. He says charging a fee to enter would create access issues for many families who can’t afford to pay.

“I’m concerned with seniors and then really young people that go out there to exercise and take nature in,” Miggins added.

Another concern from some residents is traffic congestion as vehicles line up to pay. Munds says an estimated 700,000 vehicles enter the park every year.

“I think it would add congestion with the kiosk. I think it would be dangerous on the road,” Espy said.

As far as park space, Munds says there aren't many open areas within the CSD’s boundary that could be suitable for park space. One option is the former Sunnyside school site, but County Supervisor Bruce Gibson says the county is waiting on a land appraisal. Currently home to Wishing Well School, it’s a location parents and staff don’t want to be affected.

“A wonderful school, Wishing Well School is there," Miggins said.

Supervisor Gibson says that even though the kiosk was approved back in 2009, there are no plans for construction at this time.

KSBY News reached out to State Parks for information on the kiosk and why it was originally requested but not constructed yet and has not heard back.

According to Gibson’s office, the fees collected would be used to maintain operations if State Parks were to take over the road. That would only happen if plans for the kiosk move forward.