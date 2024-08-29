Tesla supercharging station is coming to Los Osos

Work is underway to install 15 Tesla superchargers in the Grocery Outlet parking lot off of Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos. Barbara Akle has been driving a Tesla for the last six years.

“I noticed there’s a lot more Teslas now. I see them around a lot. I think it’s a good thing. We’re happy about it,” said Barbara Akle, Los Osos resident.

Akle says before installing her home charger, she had to make trips to San Luis Obispo to access a supercharging station.

“It was a long drive to get there and back just to get charged,” Akle said.

But not everyone in the community is looking forward to the new additions.

“Totally against lithium batteries and they’re not proven yet,” said Richard Barraza, Morro Bay resident.

Barraza says he worries about the batteries catching on fire.

“They should have a dedicated spot like that for them out somewhere so if anything does happen, there’s no residents or anything like that around,” Barraza said.

Akle believes this will not only be good for Tesla owners in Los Osos but in other areas further up north from her.

“Good for Morro Bay too, they’re so close. I think they will probably end up using it also,” Akle said.

Barraza says he wishes the area would at least be compatible for other types of cars not just Teslas.

“It should be for everybody. You don’t have to have a Tesla, how many people can afford Teslas,” Barraza said.

According to the county, work needs to be completed by the time the approved permit expires in February.