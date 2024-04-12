Ticks prominent along trails with overgrown vegetation following wet winter

The popular Rim Trail at Montana de Oro is just one of the many places throughout the county you may run into ticks on your daily walks or hikes.

“It’s trails like this that are the problem, the ones that are overgrown and several of the trails here in the park are like this. Other trails up the Central Coast are like this as well,” said Patrick Copps, Los Osos resident.

A wet winter means more vegetation, and according to Public Health, more areas for ticks to thrive. Locals we spoke with agree.

“We’ve had a pretty wet winter. As the vegetation has grown up, I’ve encountered more ticks, particularly on the trails that are overgrown,” Copps said.

“Very easily. You can walk by, and they’ll jump on you,” said Valerie Lorton, Bear Valley Animal Clinic reception supervisor.

Copps visits Montana de Oro five days a week. I met up with him there Friday morning and after walking through a tiny portion of the trail, we both found a tick on our clothing.

“That little walk and people aren’t thinking about this,” Copps said.

Copps does what he can to prevent ticks from sticking to his clothing and encourages others to do the same.

“I would suggest that you wear long clothes. Light-colored clothing is most helpful. If you can tuck your pants into your socks that helps you as well. It allows you to see ticks before they can get on your skin,” Copps said.

Ticks carry a bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Since 2014, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say the department has seen around three cases of Lyme disease each year but that doesn’t necessarily mean exposure was acquired in the county. With no cases reported in 2023, health officials say it is hard to know whether or not the wet winter this year will lead to an increase.

If you do happen to find a tick after a hike, it’s not a cause for immediate concern.

“A really important thing I like to remind people is that a tick has to be attached for at least 24 hours before it can spread disease,” said Jessie Burmester, SLO County Public Health Infectious Disease Epidemiologist.

County Animal Services says they are not seeing a big increase in the number of dogs coming in with ticks this year but there are still precautions dog owners can take.

That includes keeping your dog on a leash, staying on the trail, avoiding walking through heavy vegetation, and checking for ticks after any outing. If you do happen to find one, it’s best to consult your vet on what to do next.

“We do recommend flea and tick preventive all year, especially in areas like Morro Bay and Los Osos,” Lorton said.

County health officials say symptoms to look out for following a tick bite include a rash three to 30 days after the bite as well as chills, fever, headache and muscle or joint pain.

For more information on Lyme disease click here.