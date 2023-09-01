Manhunt underway for murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison

An all-out manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from a prison just outside Philadelphia.

Authorities say Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison, where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend. While there's no word on how he got out, officials said he is considered very dangerous.

"Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. "We are asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m. wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. The defendant is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil. Law enforcement is doing everything now to locate him."

An alert was sent out to residents living within a 6-mile radius of the prison, telling them not to approach Cavalcante if they see him and immediately call 911.

Cavalcante is described as a 34-year-old Brazilian male who's about 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with shaggy black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week.

Officials said further information on the search will be provided in a press conference at 2 p.m. local time.

