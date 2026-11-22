A group of Corvette enthusiasts stopped by the KSBY station Saturday to drop off donations for the annual Season of Hope campaign.

The group donated food, gifts and money to help Central Coast families in need during the holiday season. Some participants traveled from outside the area to take part.

Donor Harold Davis said the group recognizes how fortunate its members are and believes in sharing with others. He said some participants drove considerable distances to make donations and that the campaign serves as a reminder to help people during the holiday season.

Davis said this is the group’s fourth year participating in the effort. The group includes hundreds of Corvette enthusiasts from across California who gather for various events.

KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign is collecting new toys, nonperishable food and monetary donations through Dec. 11. Donations can be dropped off at locations throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

People can also make a financial contribution by texting KSBY to 50155. A list of drop-off locations is available on KSBY.com.

The next live Season of Hope event is scheduled for Monday at the Morro Bay Fire Station, 715 Harbor St. Community reporter Valentina Saldana will be there from 4 to 6:45 p.m.