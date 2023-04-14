Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog

The world’s shortest dog is shorter than a television remote. Pearl, who was just named the world’s shortest dog by Guinness World Records, stands at just 3.59 inches tall. Her body is only about the length of a dollar bill.

The Chihuahua is owned by Florida dog-lover Vanesa Semler. Pearl has a pee-wee pedigree: She is related to Miracle Milly, the previous record holder of the world’s shortest dog title. Pearl’s mother was the daughter of one of Milly’s sisters.

Semler also owned Milly, who tragically passed away in 2020. Although Milly posthumously lost her record of shortest dog, she still retains her title of the world’s most cloned dog. Before her death, she was cloned 49 times.

Pearl was born in 2020. At the time of her birth, Pearl weighed less than an ounce. That means she weighed about the size of a piece of bread or a standard pencil. She now weighs 1.22 pounds.

Semler, who also owns three other dogs (none of which are as petite as Pearl), says that Pearl is a calm and sweet pup.

Pearl proved this in a recent appearance on an Italian television show, “Lo Show Dei Record.”

Pearl arrived on stage in an adorable cushion and was unflappable as the judges measured her, even though Semler confessed the tiny dog could be a bit of a diva.

“We’re blessed to have her,” Semler said to the television show hosts. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

Semler says that Pearl likes going to Starbucks, eating salmon and listening to classical music.

“She likes to bark in front of the various cafes until they give her some cream,” Semler said to Guinness World Records. “She is very intelligent and knows how to get noticed and get what she wants.”

