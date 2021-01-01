1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Coronavirus
The Rebound
We're Open
Fire Watch
California News
National News
World News
KSBY Investigates
Price of Paradise
Central Coast Living
News Literacy Project
News Tips
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Surf Cams
Weather App
Traffic
Sports
Community
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at KSBY
Central Coast Living
Contests
Events Calendar
Give a Child a Book
Healthy Living
Health Break
Open House Directory
Central Coast Experts
United Way
Half Off Dining
My 805 Deals
Brand Spotlight
Don't Waste Your Money
About Us
On KSBY
Contact Us
News Team
Internship at KSBY
Jobs at KSBY
KSBY Apps
Local Business Resources
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Michelle Kelly
Content Producer
Social
Streaming news 24/7