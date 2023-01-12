"Mom, I'll be ok just be calm": Mom of child missing in floodwaters speaks

The desperate search for a missing boy in northern San Luis Obispo County continues into Thursday.

5-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away by floodwaters while his mom drove him to school on Monday.

"I realized I was drifting and his last words to me were "Mom, it's ok just be calm,". Lyndsy Doan described the harrowing moment she and her son, Kyle were trapped inside her car as it filled with water.

Doan family Kyle Doan with mom, Lyndsy



"I tried to get the windows down. I couldn't."

They were on their way to Kyle's school, Lilian Larsen Elementary School, in San Miguel that rainy Monday morning when her car drifted and crashed into trees.

"I thought the best action would be to leave the car so I opened my door... Kyle was then strapped to his seatbelt on his booster. " Lyndsy said, "I told him to climb over to the door that was open. To my door so he unstrapped his seatbelt. He had his backpack with him. I told him to, "Leave your backpack there."

As they struggled against the raging floodwaters, Kyle reassured his mother.

"He told me "Mom, I'll be ok just be calm."

Lindsy kept getting dragged down under the current.

"I was able grab onto him, but the current pushed Kyle out and our hands slipped." Kyle drifted away. "I saw his head kind of floating and he was looking at me cause he was going backwards for a little bit of time."

Bystanders rushed to the rescue, throwing a rope and pulling Lindsy out of the muddy waters.

"When I had asked them what about Kyle? They said they had seen Kyle but he was floating on his back. There was no way they could throw a rope to him because of where he was."

Family, friends and first responders have been searching for Kyle everyday.

(Courtesy: Katarena Messer/Tyler Doan)

Family friend Katarena Messer shared a photo of Kyle wearing the same jacket she says he had on when he went missing.

"I'd do anything to just have him go mommy, mommy, mommy mommy to me for hours a day."

SEARCH CONTINUES

The search for the missing 5-year-old now enters its fourth day. More than one hundred national guard members arriving to assist local and state agencies to help bring Kyle home.

Today the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are getting help from other law enforcement agencies including dive team members, search and rescue teams, and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa

Barbara County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also supplied search teams with sonar equipment help.