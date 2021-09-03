City of Lompoc is replacing its residents' old light bulbs with LED lights

In an effort to reduce energy consumption, the city of Lompoc is swapping light bulbs for light emitting diodes (LEDs) through a replacement program for its utility customers.

There is no cost for switching the lights, but they will only be available while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residential consumers are limited to 10 replacements per account whereas commercial users can switch up to 25 light bulbs per account.

According to the City of Lompoc, the program is funded by a public benefit program state-mandated charge of 2.85% that is applied monthly to electric customers.

City officials have said the goal of the program is to decrease bills and make energy use more efficient.

The U.S. Energy Department estimates that LEDs can last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs and use 90% less energy.

All residents have to do is stop by Lompoc City Hall located at 100 Civic Center Plaza. For more information, customers can call the City of Lompoc’s Utility Conservation Division at (805) 875-8252.

