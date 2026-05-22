How AI tools can shape work, school, and home life

Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life for some families, businesses and even children on the Central Coast. While many people have heard of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude, experts from consulting firm McKinsey & Company say most consumers are still only scratching the surface of what these platforms can do.

San Luis Obispo founder of AI Business Innovations, Monica Yorba, says AI adoption continues to grow as consumers and businesses look for ways to save time, improve productivity and automate daily tasks. She helped break down some ideas on how you can optimize this technology:

AI becoming a daily assistant

AI can function as a digital assistant, helping with everything from organization to scheduling. Yorba says people are increasingly using these tools to simplify repetitive tasks and reclaim time in their daily routines.

Yorba says platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude can help organize files, categorize photos, create reminders, plan meals, and build personalized workflows.

“You can create it to say, ‘Hey, I really want to take all of these JPEGs of all my camera rolls, and I want to categorize them. Can you go in there and just do it for me?’ And it’ll do it for you,” Yorba said. “We’ve become so much more sensitive about our time.”

Still, not everyone has embraced AI. A poll conducted on KSBY’s Instagram page found 29 percent of respondents said they use AI every day, while 26 percent said they use it about once a month. Another 45 percent said they never use AI tools at all.

The growing competition between AI platforms

As the AI market grows, experts say different platforms are carving out their own strengths and specialties. A separate KSBY Instagram poll found 62 percent of AI users preferred ChatGPT, while 14 percent used Claude and 13 percent used Gemini.

Yorba says the best AI platform often depends on what someone is trying to accomplish.

“Depending on your purposes and your level of technology, one is going to feel more comfortable than the other,” Yorba explained. “Claude is really hot right now because it’s going to help individuals build apps and websites. If it’s more day-to-day quick questions, sometimes you could just head into ChatGPT.”

Claude is often praised for writing, editing and reviewing large documents because of its natural tone and ability to analyze lengthy files like contracts or code.

ChatGPT is considered more of an all-around AI assistant, commonly used for brainstorming, coding help, research, organization, and voice conversations.

Gemini is known for integrating with Google products like Gmail, Docs, and Drive, while also handling video, audio, and image analysis.

AI use expanding for businesses and families

Experts say many small businesses are beginning to explore AI as a way to cut costs and improve efficiency. Some businesses are using AI tools to automate scheduling, create marketing materials, organize customer information and streamline communication, while parents are experimenting with AI for household organization and school planning.

Yorba says many consumers are starting to realize AI can act more like a personal assistant than a complicated tech tool.

“People are discovering AI doesn’t have to be intimidating,” Yorba said. “Sometimes it’s just helping you organize your day better or save an hour you normally would have spent doing repetitive tasks.”

She says the technology is evolving rapidly, and consumers should spend time experimenting with different platforms to figure out which tools best fit their lifestyle and comfort level.

Questions still remain about AI

Even as AI becomes more mainstream, many people still have concerns about privacy, misinformation, and how quickly the technology is advancing. Experts recommend consumers start slowly, avoid sharing sensitive personal information, and double-check information generated by AI before relying on it completely.

Yorba says AI should be viewed as a tool to assist people, not replace human judgment.

“AI is only as good as the information and direction you give it,” Yorba said. “It can absolutely save time and improve productivity, but people still need to think critically and stay involved in the process.”

As competition between AI companies continues to grow, Yorba says AI tools will likely become even more integrated into everyday life in the years ahead.

