How scammers are trying to trick PayPal users

According to the Pew Research Center, 73% of Americans say they receive scam attempts every single day. Experts say PayPal users are among the most frequent targets. A new report from Think Save Retire outlines some of the most common scams in 2025.

Scammers are using several tactics, like phishing emails that claim there’s a problem with your account, fake promotional offers, or prize notifications that demand an upfront fee. Sellers are also frequent targets, with fraudsters using fake addresses or prepaid labels to reroute packages, then falsely claiming items never arrived.

Experts say the best defense is to stay cautious. That means never clicking on links in emails and instead, logging in directly through PayPal’s official website or app. When shipping items, only use the verified address listed on PayPal and avoid using the “Friends and Family” option for purchases, since those payments aren’t protected.

