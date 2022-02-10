Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Energy stocks powered through the broader market’s January 2022 slump and are poised to keep rising as long as oil prices stay high and worries about looming interest rate hikes remain. Oil companies and firms that provide services to the industry have been a safe bet as the economy recovers and oil supplies remain constrained. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Off The Charts-Energy Sector
Posted at 6:50 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 09:52:16-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.

Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation accelerating in the past year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png