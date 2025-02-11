Morning Minute: Blood drive, storm watch and more

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s Tuesday, February 11th, and we’re tracking an active storm system making its way toward our area. Here are some other things we are looking at:

Nine-year-old Dylan Faruki, who has cerebral palsy, loves collecting sea glass at the beach but relies on Freedom Trax, a motorized wheelchair accessory provided by the nonprofit Nature Track, to navigate the sand. The program helps people of all ages with mobility impairments enjoy outdoor adventures, offering free access to the devices for beach trips, assisted living outings, and more. Click this link to see the full story from community reporter Juliet Lemar.

The City of Solvang is inviting community members to join a discussion on wildfire preparedness. The meeting, happening at 5:30 P.M. in the Solvang City Council Chamber, will address community concerns and share emergency planning strategies. City leaders, fire safety experts, and emergency management officials will be on hand to provide insights and answer questions.

Community members have a chance to be heroes by donating blood today. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive from 1 to 5:30 P.M. Donors will receive a $20 gift card, and appointments can be scheduled at Vitalant.org. Remember to bring an ID, eat well, and stay hydrated before donating.

It’s day seven of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and the excitement continues. Tonight at 8 p.m., awards for Outstanding Directors of the Year will be presented. Actor Timothée Chalamet will be honored with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award, and screenings include Waves and My Eternal Summer. For a full schedule, visit sbff.org.

Fans of 311 and Iration can look forward to their performance at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Friday, July 18. Tickets, priced at $90, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, through the fair’s website and Ticketmaster. The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 16–27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.