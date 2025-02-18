Morning Minute: Egg donation, possible launch tonight

Good morning, Central Coast! Here’s a look at the top stories we’re following for you this morning on Daybreak.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is set to conduct a routine test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Officials say the launch aims to demonstrate the readiness and effectiveness of U.S. nuclear forces. Planned years in advance, the test follows international protocols, with Russia notified in accordance with the Hague Code of Conduct.

Despite losing 50,000 hens to avian flu at their Bakersfield farm, Santa Maria-based Rosemary Farm partnered with their sister farm in South Dakota to provide eggs for Los Angeles wildfire victims. They have already donated 324,000 eggs to nonprofits like Gather for Good and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with another 240,000 eggs planned for next month. The food bank, seeing a 35% increase in demand, estimates the donations will provide around 8,000 meals, helping combat both hunger and nutrition insecurity.

Santa Barbara County wineries have joined the newly formed Wine Business Improvement District, which will collect a 1% fee on retail wine sales starting in April to promote tourism. Led by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association, the initiative follows successful models in Temecula and Paso Robles, aiming to boost local wineries and related businesses. It's expected to generate over $1.5 million annually, the BID will help family-run wineries market the region more effectively and compete with other wine destinations.