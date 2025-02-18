Santa Maria egg producer donates 324K eggs to Los Angeles-area fire victims

As eggs continue to become less available, an egg producer based out of Santa Maria, identified a need from the Los Angeles fire victims — and decided to act.

"Rosemary Farm decided to partner with their sister farm in South Dakota, to bring eggs down," said Linda Sanpei, a representative for the company.

This comes almost two months after devastation struck at their Bakersfield farm.

"Our Bakersfield location, where we had 50,000 hens and pullets, was unfortunately decimated by the avian flu in the month of December," said Sanpei.

But that hasn’t stopped their donations. Sanpei says they have donated 324,000 eggs to the nonprofit Gather for Good and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

David May from the food bank says that there is a significant need this year, partly because of the wildfires.

"When you look at the average pounds of food going out year over year," he said. "We're able to compare this January and February to last year's January and February and we're seeing about a 35% increase."

He estimates that the eggs donated from rosemary farms will cover around 8 thousand meals.

"We're very grateful to Rosemary Farm for the donation of eggs, especially at this time when those are so valuable and so rare to come by," said May. "It's really important that we're providing nutritious food to the community. [We're] not just fighting hunger, but we're also fighting nutrition insecurity."

Sanpei says that Rosemary Farm will be donating another 240,000 eggs next month.