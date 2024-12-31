Morning Minute: Happy NYE! Learn about local events and safe ride options

It’s the final Morning Minute of 2024! Do you have any New Year’s resolutions? Mine is to read more—so send me your best book recommendations, I’m all ears!
We’re in for some amazing weather today, so don’t miss Meteorologist Vivian Rennie’s forecast to see what’s in store for your community. Let’s wrap up the year on a high note!
Do you have a safe ride planned for tonight? The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is getting ready for a busy New Year’s Eve, with extra officers out from Tuesday night through Wednesday to crack down on DUIs, speeding, and unsafe driving. Last year, CHP made 892 DUI arrests during the holiday, and they’re hoping for fewer this time around. Officer Maria Barriga is urging everyone to plan ahead, use rideshares like Uber and Lyft, and make smart choices so everyone can start the new year safely.
Paso Robles is lighting up New Year’s Eve with a bonfire and concert expected to draw more than 6,000 people to Downtown City Park! Guests can enjoy live music by the Lucky Devils Band, tasty food and drinks, face painting, and glitter tattoos. With a giant bonfire, a festive countdown at 9 p.m., and plenty of safety measures in place, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night of fun and community spirit!
While a lot of events are already sold out, here are some events you can still attend:
- Ring in the New Year with a vintage Morro Bay celebration featuring local favorites Moonshiner Collective and Carbon City Lights. Sirens and Sailors NYE party will feature light appetizers, and a toast to 2025 with champagne at midnight!
- Celebrate Santa Barbara Symphony's New Year’s Eve bash with conductor Andrew Lipke and his electrifying orchestra, joined by local American Idol star Micaela McCall. Enjoy a soulful night of pop, rock, a sing-along to Auld Lang Syne, complimentary champagne, and party favors—all with an early showtime to keep the festivities going!
- Ring in the New Year at Rod & Hammer Rock’s Brazilian-inspired Carnival! Tickets include drinks, light bites, live music, a balloon drop, and a midnight countdown!
- Why wait until midnight? Join Cal Coast Beer Co. for a fun, family-friendly New Year’s celebration at NOON on Tuesday, December 31, with mimosas, Bloody Marys, party favors, and a balloon drop—plus, it’s free!
- Dance into the New Year with ULTRA at Blast and Brew in Atascadero! Enjoy hits from Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Coldplay, and more—get ready to hit the dance floor all night!
- Celebrate the New Year in style at Cypress Beach House with DJs, dancing, bubbly, and delicious bites! Your ticket gives you rooftop access, passed hors d'oeuvres, signature stations, and a midnight champagne toast—let's dance into 2025!