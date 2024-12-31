Morning Minute: Happy NYE! Learn about local events and safe ride options

It’s the final Morning Minute of 2024! Do you have any New Year’s resolutions? Mine is to read more—so send me your best book recommendations, I’m all ears!

We’re in for some amazing weather today, so don’t miss Meteorologist Vivian Rennie’s forecast to see what’s in store for your community. Let’s wrap up the year on a high note!

Do you have a safe ride planned for tonight? The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is getting ready for a busy New Year’s Eve, with extra officers out from Tuesday night through Wednesday to crack down on DUIs, speeding, and unsafe driving. Last year, CHP made 892 DUI arrests during the holiday, and they’re hoping for fewer this time around. Officer Maria Barriga is urging everyone to plan ahead, use rideshares like Uber and Lyft, and make smart choices so everyone can start the new year safely.

Paso Robles is lighting up New Year’s Eve with a bonfire and concert expected to draw more than 6,000 people to Downtown City Park! Guests can enjoy live music by the Lucky Devils Band, tasty food and drinks, face painting, and glitter tattoos. With a giant bonfire, a festive countdown at 9 p.m., and plenty of safety measures in place, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable night of fun and community spirit!

