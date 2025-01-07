Morning Minute: High winds and community fundraisers

Good morning Central Coast! Tuesday brings a mix of challenging weather conditions, including high winds, elevated fire risks, and unseasonably warm temperatures. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has the full forecast.

Community Reporter Ashley Stevens has more on the risks, CAL FIRE told her a red flag warning is in effect from early Tuesday through Thursday evening across the Central Coast and much of Southern California, with high winds and low humidity posing a severe fire risk. CAL FIRE has deployed additional resources, including engines, crews, and aircraft, to prepare for potential emergencies as authorities urge residents to stay indoors and avoid travel during the peak windstorm.

The SLO Sobering Center has provided 24-hour services since June 2024, offering support for people 18 and older dealing with alcohol and drug issues, serving 218 individuals so far. With binge drinking rates in San Luis Obispo County exceeding the state average, the center focuses on stabilizing clients and connecting them to community resources.

Costco is recalling Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion caplets due to potential contamination by foreign objects, affecting products with lot code P140082 sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30, 2024, in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast. Customers are urged to return the medication, manufactured by LNK International, Inc., to Costco stores for a full refund.

The community of Montecito will commemorate the seventh anniversary of the 1/9 Debris Flow with a remembrance event called "Raising Our Light" on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School. The ceremony will honor the 23 lives lost in the disaster and feature a short program and bell ringing to reflect on the community’s resilience.

