Morning Minute: Launch times, weekend events, prom surprise

Pedestrian safety upgrades in Paso Robles: The city has received a nearly $400,000 state grant to improve pedestrian safety. Planned enhancements include rapid-flashing light beacons at crosswalks to increase visibility. The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months.

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo returns: The 82nd annual rodeo is making a comeback, with new details set to be announced today. The event, dating back to 1943, features rodeo performances, live music, and family-friendly activities. KSBY will provide full coverage of the parade on May 31.

NASA launches from Vandenberg: A double mission is set for liftoff, with "PUNCH" studying solar wind and "SPHEREx" collecting data on galaxies. NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m. Pacific time for launch.

Morro Bay officials inspected three city-owned seawalls and 12 revetments to assess necessary repairs, with conditions ranging from good to critical. City Engineer Cindy Cecil says the aging structures, built 80 years ago, have been damaged by storm surges and erosion, and repairs will require careful planning due to work constraints at low tide. The city will need funding, including grants,to move forward with designs and construction to prevent further structural failures.

Experts say Daylight Saving Time can negatively impact health by disrupting circadian rhythms, leading to poor sleep quality and potential long-term risks like depression and weight gain. While some Paso Robles residents find the time change disruptive, many are unaware of its health effects. To minimize risks, Northwestern Medicine recommends exercising early, increasing sun exposure, limiting sleep inhibitors, and maintaining a consistent sleep routine.

Some good news, Actor Steve Carell partnered with the charity Alice’s Kids to cover prom costs for hundreds of Southern California students affected by recent wildfires. In a surprise video announcement, he revealed the nonprofit would pay for all prom tickets or reimburse those who had already purchased them, benefiting more than 800 students with a $175,000 donation. The heartfelt gesture comes after the Eaton Fire damaged multiple school campuses, giving students a much-needed moment of joy amid the devastation.

