It's time to Spring forward but Daylight Saving Time could impact your health

Whether you're for or against Daylight Saving Time, experts suggest the time change could affect your health.

In the United States, we set our clocks forward every spring to conserve an extra hour of daylight. But according to Northwestern Medicine, that reset of the clock comes at a cost to our health.

The one-hour time shift affects your circadian rhythms, reducing your quality of sleep. According to Northwestern Medicine Daylight Saving Time is also associated with long-term health risks like depression, headaches, slower metabolism, and weight gain.

Community members in Paso Robles shared their stance on Daylight Saving Time and the 'spring forward' ritual.

"I think we should just stick it where it needs to stay and leave it alone," said Paso Robles visitor Katrina Allen.

Paso Robles resident Renelle Willis, said she doesn't particularly mind the time change but does find it a bit disruptive.

"I think more than anything, it's just kind of annoying after a while," Willis said. "We have to set the clocks [and] we lose an hour of sleep."

Neither Willis nor Allen realized the health consequences of resetting the clocks, either.

Northwestern Medicine suggests the following to reduce the risks of DST:

