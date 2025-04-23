Morning Minute: lawmaker townhall, State Street vacancies and housing rights

Prev Next KSBY

Good morning Central Coast! Here are the top stories in Daybreak today. Lawmakers visit Central Coast: Democrats Senator Adam Schiff and Representative Salud Carbajal discussed the work they are doing in congress and took questions from the more than one-thousand people who attended the event on Tuesday at Cuesta college. Some of the country's biggest concerns and questiosn were centered around Medicare, the environment, tariffs, the war in Gaza and the state of the nation during President Trump's second term.

Santa Maria Housing Clinic: A community clinic is addressing housing rights, just in time for Community Development week. Today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Santa Maria residents can stop by Shepard Hall to learn more about fair housing, discrimination and other issues the city is working to address. The city's "Code Enforcement Division" will also be present to answer questions.

State Street Vacancies: According to the City of Santa Barbara, vacancy rates between the 400-1300 blocks of State Street were around 13% last year, a decrease from 18% in 2020. Soon, there will be one more business going out of business. The city told KSBY community reporter Juliet Lemar that in 2017, vacancy rates on state street have exceeded 10% but most of the buildings on state street are not city owned.

