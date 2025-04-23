Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Morning Minute: lawmaker townhall, State Street vacancies and housing rights

cuesta-college-e1563900764448.png
KSBY
cuesta-college-e1563900764448.png
Posted

Good morning Central Coast! Here are the top stories in Daybreak today.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg