Morning Minute: News updates and alerts

Good morning, Central Coast. Here’s a look at the top stories we’re following, including important details on an Amber Alert.

"While morning temps are still low a big shift is on the way as a large storm system heads to California. This will bring us a few chances for rain into February," check out Meteorologist Vivian Rennie's full forecast here.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is looking to sell two former school sites—Morro Elementary in Morro Bay and Sunnyside Elementary in Los Osos—due to declining enrollment and the high cost of maintaining the properties. Both sites have been leased for years, with tenants like Wishing Well School at Sunnyside, and while there is community interest in preserving them, such as the City of Morro Bay considering purchasing the Morro Elementary site, the district must modernize the properties at a cost of $20-$30 million. The district is working through legal processes to declare the sites as surplus, though it could take months to finalize.

A small Cirrus SR22 plane crashed into a field near Highway 101 in Goleta around 2:15 p.m., igniting a fire that was quickly contained by firefighters. A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman suffered major injuries and were transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol has put out an Amber Alert for two girls who were allegedly taken by their father. Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Jonathan Maldonado Cruz, along with his daughters, 2-year-old Alana and 3-year-old Arya Maldonado. Reports say the girls’ mother was found shot and killed at a home in Hanford on Tuesday, and police believe Maldonado Cruz is responsible. Officials think he might be heading to Mexico and are warning that he’s armed and dangerous.

AMBER Alert- Kings, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties

Last Seen: East 4th Place and Home Ave., Hanford @KingsCoSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FCDg5aVmBx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 29, 2025

Unity Shoppe, a Santa Barbara-based food distribution center, is expanding its reach to help more families in need by opening a new location in Lompoc. The organization provides essential resources to Santa Barbara County residents facing poverty, major life changes, natural disasters, or health crises.

