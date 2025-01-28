Morning Minute: Road safety alerts and a new ordinance for cannabis farms

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 28th, and Lunar New Year’s Eve is here. Stay tuned to KSBY to find out all the festive events lighting up the week. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie says the Central Coast forecast is looking pretty moderate—click here for her full forecast.

The smell from cannabis farms in Carpinteria has been a contentious issue for more than seven years, with over 3,700 odor complaints filed since 2018. Last week, Santa Barbara County supervisors unanimously approved a new ordinance requiring farms to install carbon scrubbers within twelve months to mitigate odors or risk losing their licenses. While the cannabis industry has generated more than $55 million in tax revenue since 2018, community members and officials stress the need for stronger oversight to address persistent odor concerns.

California has been ranked the most dangerous state for freeway driving, with 2,165 fatal crashes on freeways between 2018 and 2022—11.46% of all deadly crashes in the state. Efforts by the California Highway Patrol to address impaired driving and speeding have yet to curb the rising freeway fatalities, which included a 16% increase in alcohol-related deaths in 2021. Residents like Nancy Chamberlin stress the importance of cautious driving and awareness to improve safety on both freeways and residential streets.

