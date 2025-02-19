Morning Minute: Sunshine, business grants and a student led walkout

Happy Wednesday, the Central Coast is enjoying warm, sunny weather this week, with above-normal temperatures due to high pressure, weak offshore winds, and no major storms. A decaying cold front may briefly bring wind and clouds this morning, but clear skies and warm temperatures will prevail throughout the day.

An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM was test-launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:00 a.m. The routine test, planned years in advance, aimed to demonstrate U.S. nuclear readiness. Officials notified Russia beforehand per the Hague Code of Conduct.

Ongoing road construction in Grover Beach has impacted businesses on West Grand Avenue for months, leading to a decline in customers. Business owners, like Heidi Hernandez of Julia's Juice Bar, say communication with the city has been lacking, though the city is now offering $2,000 grants to help affected businesses. While Mayor Kassi Dee acknowledges the delays and hopes the grants provide some relief, some business owners feel more support is needed to recover lost revenue.

Students in Santa Maria held a walkout and marched to City Hall, urging local leaders to propose legislation preventing ICE activity within two miles of schools, parks, churches, and hospitals. Organized by 17-year-old Cesar Vasquez, the protest was a response to federal immigration crackdowns, with students walking for hours despite mixed reactions from the public. While the city stated it cannot legally restrict federal agents, the movement aligns with a proposed California Senate bill aiming to limit ICE access to school campuses without a judicial warrant.

Do you have leftover sandbags? San Luis Obispo County officials advise residents to properly store or dispose of sandbags after storms to prevent environmental damage. Public Works urges people to keep sandbags out of the sun for reuse or dispose of the bags in the trash while repurposing the sand for gardening or outdoor projects. Contaminated sandbags must be taken to an approved site, like the Paso Robles Landfill, which charges a disposal fee.