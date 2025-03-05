Morning Minute: Tax filing assistance, layoffs, and a storm brewing

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 5th, and we’re keeping a close eye on a storm moving through our area. Here’s a look at some of the other top stories we’re following today:



: The school has unveiled new courts as the sport gains popularity among high school athletes. The project was fully funded by the Santa Ynez Pirate Foundation and local alumni contractors. National Park & Forest service layoffs: Thousands of workers, including those in California's state parks, have been laid off due to recent executive orders. Experts warn this could threaten the future of parks and increase wildfire risks.

United Way offers free tax filing assistance: The organization's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program provides free tax services for Santa Barbara County residents earning $67,000 or less. Visit UnitedWaySB.org for details and remember taxes are due April 15.

A Santa Maria investment adviser, Julie Darrah, admitted to stealing $2.25 million from her elderly clients, using their money to buy luxury items and fund business ventures. Some victims were left struggling to afford end-of-life care. She also tricked a Minnesota firm into buying her company, causing millions in losses. Now, she faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing set for May 2025.

The Twisted Sisters, an under-10 girls soccer team from the Five Cities area, are heading to the Western States Championships this month after beating out their competition. With 40 wins and 136 goals, these young ladies are a powerhouse. Coach Mike Busby says the team has no weak links, and they’re eyeing a national tournament in July. As for their rock-inspired name? They picked it themselves!

Teachers and community members in Paso Robles hit the streets to protest potential cuts to the Department of Education, calling them reckless. Critics say slashing resources for kids could have lasting consequences, while supporters argue the cuts help reduce national debt. Even some Trump supporters at the rally agreed that school funding is crucial.

