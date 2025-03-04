Morning Minute: Top headlines from Daybreak and a new weather pattern

Good morning, Central Coast! We're keeping a close eye on the latest developments and bringing you the top stories you need to know this morning. Here's what’s making headlines today, including a storm system headed our way.



Prescribed burns along the coast: Starting today, a series of prescribed burns will take place along the San Luis Obispo County coastline. California State Parks and firefighters will be burning brush piles at Montaña de Oro State Park, Morro Bay State Park, Estero Bluffs State Park, and Hearst San Simeon State Park. Burns are scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but weather conditions will determine if they proceed.

NASA launches set for Vandenberg: NASA is gearing up for a major double launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base this Thursday night. The PUNCH mission will send four small satellites into space to study the Sun's solar wind, while SPHEREx will collect data on hundreds of millions of galaxies to explore the origins of the universe. Liftoff is currently scheduled for sometime after 10 p.m.

After last year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in San Luis Obispo led to property damage, reckless behavior, and over 450 calls to dispatch, Cal Poly and city officials are taking steps to prevent a repeat. In response, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong condemned the destruction and warned that such behavior is not welcome at the university. This year, the school is hosting a live concert from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on March 15 to draw partiers away from residential areas. San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart emphasized that the city does not condone last year’s chaos, which resulted in over 200 disciplinary actions. Officials hope the on-campus event will encourage safer celebrations and reduce disruptions in local neighborhoods.A student town hall on March 6 will allow the Cal Poly community to ask questions to university and law enforcement representatives, with more information available at RespectSLO.com or through Cal Poly’s Dean of Students Office.

USA Today has announced the nominees for its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, with several Central Coast destinations making the list. In San Luis Obispo County, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach are contenders for "Best Coastal Small Town," while Solvang is nominated for both "Best Small Town in the West" and "Best Small Town Food Scene." Alisal Ranch in Solvang is also in the running for "Best Dude Ranch." In Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Zoo is nominated for "Best Zoo," and Montecito’s Lotusland is up for "Best Botanical Garden." Online voting is open through March 31 on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice webpage.