Morning Minute: Weekend shifts & sky-high highlights

Happy Friday! I hope you soaked up the sunshine during this unseasonably warm week because a change is on the way this weekend. But don’t worry—there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Check out the Top 6 Things to Do and make the most of it!



Beach restrictions for Western Snowy Plover nesting season: Starting this weekend, seasonal restrictions will take effect along some local beaches to protect the Western Snowy Plover during its nesting season. From March 1st to September 30th, community members will be prohibited from entering Surf Beach, Ocean Park, and other posted areas.

County officials in Arroyo Grande will conduct a feasibility study before constructing a new fire station. The study, with a budget of $750,000, will assess a donated piece of land that local leaders believe would be a good fit.

Paso Robles fire officials will conduct a training drill tonight at Centennial Park from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. Multiple engines from Paso Robles Fire Department and CAL FIRE will participate, but there will be no live fire or destructive training.

Paso Robles fire officials will conduct a training drill tonight at Centennial Park from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. Multiple engines from Paso Robles Fire Department and CAL FIRE will participate, but there will be no live fire or destructive training. NASA’s SPHEREx Mission set to launch: NASA’s SPHEREx telescope is set to launch tonight at 7 PM aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The two-year mission will conduct the first large-scale survey of key ingredients for life in the Milky Way galaxy and map the entire sky.

Aviation history was made in San Luis Obispo on Thursday when a Bombardier Global 7500 jet took off from the SLO County Airport to London, aiming to set a speed record. ACI Jet, a Bombardier-authorized service facility based at the airport, hosted the event, highlighting its partnership with Bombardier and the jobs it creates for local technicians. Bombardier officials celebrated the flight as the company’s 100th record, praising the community’s strong passion for aviation and technical expertise.

UC workers across California are on strike for the second time in three months, demanding higher wages amid what they call a critical staffing shortage. Union members argue they are overworked and underpaid, with thousands of service and healthcare workers leaving their jobs since 2020, while UC officials deny a shortage and highlight proposed wage increases. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for a year with no resolution, as workers continue pushing for fair compensation and better working conditions.

Three Paso Robles High School students spoke at the National Science Foundation Spaceport Conference about the benefits a nearby spaceport would bring to their education and future careers. They emphasized how it would enhance their STEM programs, provide internship opportunities, and open doors to new industries in the region. While funding remains a challenge, a $530,000 grant has been allocated to modernize Paso Robles Municipal Airport, and multiple organizations have expressed interest in supporting the spaceport project.