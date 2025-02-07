Morning Minute: Your Weekend Preview

Happy Friday, Central Coast! After a week of much-needed rain, we’re in for some fantastic weather—just in time to get out and enjoy the exciting events happening this weekend. Check out the lineup below!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 1 is closed between Ragged Point in northern San Luis Obispo County and Gorda in southern Monterey County due to a small slide.
- The slide is blocking the northbound lane two miles north of the Monterey County line.
- Caltrans crews will assess and clear debris early Friday morning.
- There is no estimated reopening time yet—updates will be provided once assessments are complete.
- Drivers should plan ahead and check for updates before traveling.
Two storms have drenched the Central Coast this week, providing much-needed relief to local farmers struggling with ongoing drought conditions. While experts say the rain won’t erase drought concerns, many growers see it as a lifesaver for crops and pastures. Read more about how the storms are impacting agriculture here.
A new hotel is coming to Main Street in Morro Bay, but its unique history sets it apart. Built on the site of a 1941 Quonset hut used for WWII military training, the Quonset Inn aims to preserve the town’s past while offering modern amenities and stunning views of Morro Rock. Learn more about the project and its impact on local businesses here.
Check out the events Vivian Rennie found happening this weekend:
- Cambria Film Festival (Feb. 5-9, Cambria Center for the Arts)
- 80 independent films focused on love, with screenings from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
- Santa Barbara International Film Festival (Feb. 4-15, Various Venues)
- Star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies, plus free filmmaker seminars and daily screenings.
- Garagiste Festival - Southern Exposure (Feb. 7-8, Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall)
- Sample rare, small-batch wines with tastings, vendors, and live music.
- Art After Dark (Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m., Downtown SLO)
- 24 galleries and restaurants host love-themed art experiences with live music and exhibits.
- Hope for ALSP Fundraiser (Feb. 7, 5:30-10 p.m., Madonna Inn)
- Benefit event raising funds for a rare genetic brain disease.
- Quesadilla Gorilla Grand Opening (Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., SLO)
- First 50 customers get free shirts and food, plus discounts all day.
- Makers Market (Feb. 7, 4-8 p.m., Sally Loos Cafe, SLO)
- Shop local goods, pastries, and art.
- Million Dollar Quartet at SLO Rep (Feb. 7-Mar. 9)
- Musical featuring Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.
- SLO Elks Pancake Breakfast (Feb. 8, 8 a.m.-Noon, SLO Elks Lodge)
- All-you-can-eat pancakes benefiting LA fire victims; first responders eat free.
- Earth Shine with ECHO Clean-Up (Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-Noon, Atascadero)
- Help clean up the Atascadero Sunken Gardens and downtown areas.
- Cruzin' For Life Crab Dinner (Feb. 8, 5-11 p.m., Santa Maria Fairpark)
- All-you-can-eat crab feast with live music, dancing, and a photo booth.
- Maria Bamford Standup (Feb. 8, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara)
- Comedy performance focused on mental health.
- MLK Jr. Scholarship Chicken BBQ (Feb. 9, Noon-3 p.m., SLO Elks Lodge)
- $15 chicken meals supporting scholarships for local high school students.