Morning Minute: Your Weekend Preview

Happy Friday, Central Coast! After a week of much-needed rain, we’re in for some fantastic weather—just in time to get out and enjoy the exciting events happening this weekend. Check out the lineup below!

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 1 is closed between Ragged Point in northern San Luis Obispo County and Gorda in southern Monterey County due to a small slide.



The slide is blocking the northbound lane two miles north of the Monterey County line.

Caltrans crews will assess and clear debris early Friday morning.

There is no estimated reopening time yet—updates will be provided once assessments are complete.

Drivers should plan ahead and check for updates before traveling.

Two storms have drenched the Central Coast this week, providing much-needed relief to local farmers struggling with ongoing drought conditions. While experts say the rain won’t erase drought concerns, many growers see it as a lifesaver for crops and pastures. Read more about how the storms are impacting agriculture here.

A new hotel is coming to Main Street in Morro Bay, but its unique history sets it apart. Built on the site of a 1941 Quonset hut used for WWII military training, the Quonset Inn aims to preserve the town’s past while offering modern amenities and stunning views of Morro Rock. Learn more about the project and its impact on local businesses here.

Check out the events Vivian Rennie found happening this weekend:

