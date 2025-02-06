Morro Bay hotel to bring WW2-era building back to its original look

A new hotel is set to go in along Main Street in Morro Bay. While there are many aspects to the project, it’s the building’s history that makes this project stand out.

Construction started three weeks ago on the Quonset Inn, which will have 10 rooms.

“Coming out of the building, each room will have a patio with a fireplace,” said John Solu, co-owner.

Solu and co-owner Brian Harvey say the current building was originally a Quonset hut, built in 1941 for World War II military training.

“But at one point, there were hundreds of these in Morro Bay,” Solu said.

Solu says the hotel will sit along historic Highway 1, which was changed to Main Street when the state built the current Highway 1.

Both owners hope to return the building to its original look.

“All the Quonset huts you see are built in this manner except the stucco in the front,” said Solu.

The hotel will also have a parking lot in the back for guests, as well as other amenities.

“A gathering area will be out here for customers to come out and sit. We will have a huge fire pit for them to come out here and enjoy the view of the Rock,” Solu said.

Just down the street, the owners of Gaia’s Garden & Apothecary say they are hoping to see new customers once it opens.

“We’ve been here for three years now and noticed a lot of businesses come and go. I think the inflation of rent has moved small businesses around. It’s affected our business,” said Summer Birchell, Gaia’s Garden & Apothecary co-owner.

Birchell says most of her customers are hotel guests.

“It’s hard to believe that we need another hotel, but they do help Morro Bay businesses,” Birchell said.

“We’re here to keep the history of Morro Bay as much as possible,” Solu added.

They are currently working on structural footings and sewer lines.

“We are going to maintain all the concrete that was originally here, except we have to put in the sewer lines, but we’ll be covering that with concrete. The dirt you’re seeing is going to be the hallway,” Solu said.

The hotel is expected to be open by summer 2026.