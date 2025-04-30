Morro Bay High School teacher revs up national award nomination

Morro Bay High School's Industrial Technology program is gearing up to have a good year.

Especially when one of its own gets nationally recognized as one of the best instructors in automotive technology.

High School teacher Richie Wimmer has been nominated as one of six finalists in Tomorrow's Technician contest for "Instructor of the Year in Automotive Technology".

“In San Luis Obispo County we have a need for technicians. The whole idea here is to build the students up from a professional level so that way if they are interested in entering the job market, they come prepared with the skills on day one," says Richie Wimmer, who is also the owner of Wimmers Automotive in Morro Bay.

The Instructor of the Year program recognizes the automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who think outside the toolbox.

"We do things a little bit different," adds Wimmer, "I’m bringing those professional skills into the classroom directly. Sure we can learn book work...but we get hands-on learning from the professional side.”

Wimmer will find out next month if he has secured the title of "Automotive Technology Instructor of the Year", but he feels like he's already won.

“Just being a part of it is really fun. It would be cool to win but just bringing national recognition to Morro Bay High School that’s a win for us. We have a great program here," said Wimmer, adding, “One of my favorite parts is greeting all the students each day. Talking to them. Getting to know what’s going on in their lives. All of that stuff comes together in a program and the learning just starts happening."

