1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Kristin Smart Case
Positively Central Coast
Fire Watch
California News
National News
World News
Videos
News Tips
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Surf Cams
California Drought
Weather App
Traffic
Sports
Friday Night Highlights
In Your Community
Season of Hope
Give a Child a Book
Contests
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at KSBY
News Literacy Project
Healthy Living
United Way
Common Cents
Don't Waste Your Money
About Us
On KSBY
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs at KSBY
KSBY Apps
Local Business Resources
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
Quick links...
News
Local News
Microclimate Weather
In Your Community
Sports
Kristin Smart Case
Contact Us
News Team
Season of Hope
Celebrating 70 Years
Positively Central Coast
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Morro Bay
Morro Bay
Here's why Morro Bay Harbor Patrol is demolishing several boats
Sophia Villalba
5:33 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Morro Bay
Large waves in Morro Bay bring surfers from out of town to the beach
Sophia Villalba
3:51 PM, Dec 26, 2023
Morro Bay
Morro Bay gas station with low prices now only able to offer diesel
Ashley Stevens
9:05 AM, Dec 23, 2023
Morro Bay
Morro Bay gas station shocks drivers after lowering gas prices below $3.65
Sophia Villalba
4:41 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Morro Bay
World-renowned artists Peter Hazel makes sculptures for Harbor
Esther Lo
7:33 PM, Dec 16, 2023
Morro Bay
'Hope for Homeless' started by Morro Bay artist to provide comfort items
McKenzie Diaz
6:15 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Morro Bay
When you can start recycling liquor bottles for money at recycling centers
Sophia Villalba
8:04 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Morro Bay
Morro Bay works to improve Ironman triathlon events amid effects on businesses
Sophia Villalba
9:02 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Morro Bay
'We lost a lot.' Morro Bay businesses damaged by storms prep for El Niño
Sophia Villalba
6:53 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Morro Bay
Morro Bay City Council to consider homeless camping ordinances
McKenzie Diaz
6:13 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Morro Bay
Surfing for Hope: World Surf League qualifier underway in Morro Bay
McKenzie Diaz
6:59 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Fire Watch
Prescribed burns planned in Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay State Parks
Cassandra Garcia
4:13 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Morro Bay
Community members are excited about the Morro Bay Boat Parade
McKenzie Diaz
6:48 PM, Dec 02, 2023
Morro Bay
Why Morro Bay residents are concerned about a proposed housing development
Sophia Villalba
4:03 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Morro Bay
Why The Rock radio station is still off the air following wind storm
Sophia Villalba
5:53 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Morro Bay
Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals served to community members in Morro Bay
McKenzie Diaz
7:43 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Morro Bay
Calling all animal lovers: The Marine Mammal Center is in need of volunteers
Sophia Villalba
4:03 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Morro Bay
The first rainstorm of the season is here. Is your car ready?
Sophia Villalba
5:02 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Morro Bay
Stores may be responsible for abandoned shopping carts under Morro Bay proposal
Sophia Villalba
3:44 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Morro Bay
Community shared thoughts about the proposed Morro Bay off-shore wind project
McKenzie Diaz
11:08 PM, Nov 12, 2023
Morro Bay
Residents and city leaders are discussing the future of Downtown Morro Bay
McKenzie Diaz
10:33 PM, Nov 04, 2023
Morro Bay
'It's now a fire year': Morro Bay fire serves as reminder to always be prepared
McKenzie Diaz
11:57 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Morro Bay
Wind energy off the coast of Morro Bay? Residents have mixed feelings
McKenzie Diaz
11:04 PM, Nov 01, 2023
Morro Bay
Have questions about offshore wind energy? Attend a public meeting this week
Katherine Worsham
4:27 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Morro Bay
Witches and warlocks channeled their Halloween spirit and took over Morro Bay
KSBY Staff
3:53 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Morro Bay
Local food bank serving the Estero Bay community amid rising food insecurity
Sophia Villalba
6:06 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Morro Bay
The event where witches, broomsticks, and paddleboards meet
Ari Lopez
5:07 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Morro Bay
Parking can be a challenge in Morro Bay. Could paid parking be the answer?
McKenzie Diaz
5:53 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Morro Bay
Plan for marine sanctuary off Central Coast in final stages. Your input matters
McKenzie Diaz
12:11 AM, Oct 21, 2023
Morro Bay
How you can support Maui wildfire recovery at local restaurant fundraiser
Ari Lopez
6:33 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Morro Bay
What you should expect if you plan to hit the beach during a high surf advisory
Sophia Villalba
7:12 PM, Oct 18, 2023
California News
New CA bill limits security deposit requirements for landlords
Sophia Villalba
7:31 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Morro Bay
How much Morro Bay residents should expect to pay for garbage after an increase
Sophia Villalba
6:05 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Morro Bay
Food, music, games and more at 2nd annual Maritime Family Fun Day in Morro Bay
Ari Lopez
6:42 PM, Oct 13, 2023
California News
New CA bill requires parking space changes near crosswalks
Sophia Villalba
5:24 PM, Oct 13, 2023
More News In Your Community