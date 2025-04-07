2 Morro Bay High teams fundraising to make athletic trips to Hawaii, Greece happen

Two teams at Morro Bay High School are heading to Hawaii and Greece and are fundraising to make those trips happen.

The girls water polo team will be heading to Greece where they will participate in a skills camp and scrimmage with other European teams.

“I think it will be cool to see new skills and see a new way of playing that we’ve never seen before,” said water polo player Aleya Paul.

Last season, the team won the CIF Division 2 championships.

“And then we won all of our state games until the championship where we lost and got runner up, but we did really well this past season,” said another player, Gianna Palmer.

To help cover the cost of the trip, the team is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

“This Sunday, we’re hosting Mamma Mia at the Morro Bay Theatre,” Paul said.

The school’s varsity football team is also gearing up for a trip, heading to Hawaii in August for their first out-of-state game.

“We’re going to be playing our week zero game against Molokai High School, which is a little island off the coast of Maui,” said head football coach Robert Dougherty.

“It’s going to give us some skills that are needed,” said Sands Dougherty with the varsity football team.

Last season, the team came close to a championship but lost by four points.

“They are working really hard. They want to get back to that CIF game. It starts week zero versus Molokai,” Coach Dougherty said.

“A lot of people were heartbroken by that loss but it’s going to make us do even better next year,” Sands Dougherty said.

With the cost being around $30,000 for all 33 players and coaches to attend, the team is also fundraising.

“On April 26, we’re hosting a Casino Night at the Morro Bay Community Center. It’s going to have casino games, tri-tip, open bar and silent auction items,” the coach stated.

The players have been dedicated off the field to having other small fundraisers recently.

“We had a car wash about two weeks ago and we have one next weekend - $20. We’ve been selling them going door to door,” Sands Dougherty said.

Coach Dougherty says it will be more than just a game for his players.

“They are going to see a whole new culture, a whole different style of living that they are not used to, so it will be life-changing for a lot of them,” he said.

The girls water polo team’s Mamma Mia showing will be held on Sunday, April 13, at the Bay Theatre in Morro Bay at 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

The football team’s Casino Night will be held on Saturday, April 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Morro Bay Community Center. For more information, click here.