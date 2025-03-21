25th annual Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale kicks off attracting thousands to the city

The 25th annual Morro Bay City-wide Yard Sale kicked off on Friday.

From tea kettles to mini composters to all things Lake Tahoe décor, Morro Bay residents were out as early as 6 a.m. on Friday setting up for the yard sale.

“It’s a fun community event and a great way to see your neighbors and a great way to get rid of things you don’t want,” said Rebecca Running, Morro Bay resident.

There are nearly 200 yard sales from March 21st through March 23rd. Casey Atchley’s is one of them.

“We started at 7 a.m. When we started laying things out, I did see a couple of people driving by and taking a look. By 8, we’re pretty steady, and we have good traffic here,” said Casey Atchley, Morro Bay resident.

Atchley says he will keep an eye out for things he might buy at other yards.

“I’m also looking forward to getting out and looking at some neighbors’ things like kids clothes and other things we might need,” he said.

This event attracts people from all over.

“Cambria, from across the highway, somebody who lives in the mountains, and this was perfect for them. We get a lot of people from the Central Valley too,” Running said.

Rebecca Running has participated in this event for the past three years and says she started setting up at 6:45 Friday morning.

“By 7:30 a.m. we were taking people in, and they were buying things, so it was great,” Running said.

Running recently sold her Lake Tahoe home and had the contents shipped to Morro Bay in hopes of selling them.

“We had it delivered in a container and it’s all here,” Running said.

“I didn’t know she was having a sale, or I would have been here earlier,” said Kathi Hooker, Morro Bay resident.

Kathi Hooker says she checks out the sales every year with her friends.

“My friends come from Paso Robles and her husband is very patient and he stops and waits while we shop,” Hooker said.

She bought many items from Running’s sale including home décor.

“I’m getting eight placemats which will go in my home beautifully,” said Hooker.

For Jeff Fly, he’s spending the first day of the yard sale buying and will be selling the next day.

“Last year my wife bought two things from our next-door neighbor, and they came over and bought a couple of things from us,” said Jeff Fly, Morro Bay resident.

The City-wide Yard Sale runs through Sunday, March 23rd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.