$4 million being spent on road repairs in Morro Bay

KSBY recently told you about the city’s plans to repair local roads and now, that list is finalized. It includes Island Street on the north end of town. We looked into how the streets were chosen and got a look at some areas in need of repair.

“I mean if you walk around, you’ll see them. Huge potholes,” said Lina Camello, Morro Bay resident.

Island Street is one of the roads getting repairs as part of the $4 million from the city’s budget being used for the pavement management. John Tyler drives along Island Street four times a week to get to Del Mar Park.

“I drive slower, and the potholes remind me to drive slower because it’s not a good speedway,” said John Tyler, North County resident.

Morro Bay city engineer Cindy Cecil says a pavement engineering consultant determines which streets are most in need of repair based on their evaluation of the road conditions.

Some community members say there is damage just right outside their homes.

“We’ve fallen several times in front of our house, it's buckling up and there’s potholes so yeah it needs work,” said Lina Camello, Morro Bay resident.

Rhett Jensen has lived on Elm Street for 12 years and says he is excited to see some streets get a facelift.

“Street repairs is important to the residents and probably to the visitors as well,” said Jensen.

Along Java Street, Antonio F. Garcia, a 20-year resident, is also excited to see his street getting some much-needed repairs.

“As far as potholes on this part of Java Street I’m pretty sure it’s never been touched at all,” said Garcia.

He says the potholes in front of his home sometimes create a mess. “We both have motorcycles, and the tires get dirt into the garage and leaves a mess everywhere,” said Garcia.

There are over a dozen streets on the list for repairs including Birch Avenue, Main Street, Coral Avenue and La Jolla Street.

The pavement rehabilitation work is expected to begin starting in October. For a full list of streets in Morro Bay getting pavement rehabilitation click here.