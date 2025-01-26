Watch Now
55+ Health and Wellness Fair offers resources for Central Coast families

Dozens of agencies showed their support for local seniors on Saturday morning at the 55+ Health and Wellness Fair.

Seniors and their families convened at the Morro Bay Community Center, where more than 35 organizations presented senior living services available to Central Coast residents.

Booths representing local agencies offered attendees health tips, housing options, finance advice, long-term care resources, and more.

Brady Lock, a coordinator for the event, told KSBY that cooking classes and information on scams were also available.

"[We] try to cover all the bases," Lock said.

Saturday's free event was organized by Morro Bay Senior Citizens Inc. More information on the organization and its upcoming events can be found on the Morro Bay Seniors website.

