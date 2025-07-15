A Central Coast lawmaker fights to protect western monarch butterflies

A Central Coast lawmaker is taking flight to help save one of California’s most iconic species.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, on behalf of the California Legislative Central Coast Caucus, introduced ACR 103 to declare July 14–18 as California Western Monarch Protection Week.

According to Addis' office the western monarch butterfly has seen its population drop more than 80% in 25 years from 1.2 million to just over 230,000 last year.

Addis says the resolution brings urgent attention to protecting monarch habitats and the ecosystems they support.

The measure passed the Assembly and now heads to the Senate.